Bamber Bridge face another huge relegation six-pointer against Basford United

Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan admitted he will have some serious thinking to do at the end of the season.

Brig have endured a hugely difficult campaign both on and off the pitch.

The club’s financial predicament this season has been well documented and Milligan believes that has had an effect on results with Brig plummeting down the table in recent months.

Milligan’s sole aim at the moment is steering his men away from the choppy waters of the NPL Premier Division’s relegation zone.

Brig boss Jamie Milligan (photo: Ruth Hornby)

Last weekend’s crucial 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Mickleover saw them move six points clear of the bottom two.

This weekend, they face another vital game when they host third-bottom Basford United at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

While last weekend’s success was a much welcomed three points, Milligan accepts everybody at the club will have to take stock in the summer and floated the possibility that this season could be his last in charge.

"We need to stay in this league and then as a club come together and see what we can do because from top to bottom, the club has not been good enough,” said Milligan, who is into his fifth season as manager.

"I think everybody knows that, we just need to stick together and climb our way to safety as quickly as we can.”

Elsewhere, 10th-placed Lancaster City are at home to FC United of Manchester.

Tomorrow’s fixtures: NPL West Division – Clitheroe v Stalybridge Celtic; NWC Premier Division – Chadderton v Burscough (tonight), Charnock Richard v West Didsbury & Chorlton, Longridge Town v Abbey Hey; NWC First Division North – Garstang v Steeton.