Bamber Bridge drawn to face Workington away in FA Trophy

By Craig Salmon
Published 7th Oct 2024, 14:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Bamber Bridge have been drawn away to Workington in the first round proper of the FA Trophy.

Jamie Milligan’s men will make the trip north after overcoming Guiseley in the final round of qualifying of the competition on Saturday.

Having lost 3-2 to the Yorkshiremen at home in the NPL Premier Division earlier in the season, Brig got their revenge at Nethermoor thanks to Simon Grand’s 70th minute.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Clitheroe’s reward for defeating derby rivals Lancaster City 2-0 at Shawbridge is a home game against Gainsborough Trinity.

Brig boss Jamie Milligan with defender McCauley Wilson (photo: Ruth Hornby)Brig boss Jamie Milligan with defender McCauley Wilson (photo: Ruth Hornby)
Brig boss Jamie Milligan with defender McCauley Wilson (photo: Ruth Hornby)

The Blues – who are a division below the Dolly Blues in the football pyramid – went ahead thanks to a goal Luke Gill 13 minutes after the break and they doubled their advantage four minutes later courtesy of Louis Potts.

The ties have been scheduled for the weekend of October 26.

Related topics:The BluesFA TrophyLancaster CityGuiseleyPremier Division

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice