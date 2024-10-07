Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bamber Bridge have been drawn away to Workington in the first round proper of the FA Trophy.

Jamie Milligan’s men will make the trip north after overcoming Guiseley in the final round of qualifying of the competition on Saturday.

Having lost 3-2 to the Yorkshiremen at home in the NPL Premier Division earlier in the season, Brig got their revenge at Nethermoor thanks to Simon Grand’s 70th minute.

Meanwhile, Clitheroe’s reward for defeating derby rivals Lancaster City 2-0 at Shawbridge is a home game against Gainsborough Trinity.

Brig boss Jamie Milligan with defender McCauley Wilson (photo: Ruth Hornby)

The Blues – who are a division below the Dolly Blues in the football pyramid – went ahead thanks to a goal Luke Gill 13 minutes after the break and they doubled their advantage four minutes later courtesy of Louis Potts.

The ties have been scheduled for the weekend of October 26.