​Bamber Bridge defeat to Matlock Town fails to dampen party mood among the fans

The game ended in a 1-0 defeat for Jamie Milligan’s men against a team who are still fighting for a top-five spot.

Although it was turgid game, it did little to dampen the spirits of a sizeable Brig following all intent on celebrating a fantastic season the team, who are guaranteed a home tie in the one-legged play-off semi-finals.

Preston loanee Fin Cross-Adair had the first Brig opportunity on 20 minutes, cutting in from the left and striking a firm shot that drifted a foot wide of the keeper’s left hand post.

Brig were beaten by Alex Byrne's penalty (photo: Ruth Hornby)

The defining moment of the match arrived on 41 minutes when Town were awarded what looked a very soft penalty, described as “a clip” on the heels of the Gladiators forward. Alex Byrne stepped up and drilled the ball home from the spot.

Brig came out all guns blazing in the second half. A fine sweeping move down the left wing saw the ball switched across to the edge of the area to Conor Stanley.

He chipped the ball over the keeper only to see it fall agonisingly wide of the post.

Macauley Wilson then struck a 30-yard thunderbolt that cannoned back off the face of the crossbar.

The home side were now being forced to defend their lead and that defence looked to have been breached as Wilson found the back of the net following a mix-up in the Gladiators defence. The referee disallowing the goal and incredibly awarding a free kick to the keeper.

Luke Mariette struck a shot over the bar as Brig poured forward looking for that elusive equaliser.

The last opportunity fell to Rowan Roache who saw a fierce shot deflected up and over the bar form the outstretched leg of the Town full back. The corner was cleared and the referee blew for full time.