​Bamber Bridge could be a top-five side, says boss Jamie Milligan

By Craig Salmon
Published 27th Sep 2024, 10:19 BST
Jamie Milligan believes his Bamber Bridge team could quite easily be in a play-off place in the NPL Premier Division.

Brig sit in 10th spot after winning four and losing four of their opening 10 league games.

Three of those wins have come in their past three games but Milligan insisted his men were unfortunate in the early part of the campaign.

"I think we should be six points better off,” said Milligan. “Some of the early games, we should have won.

Brig boss Jamie Milligan (photo: Ruth Hornby)Brig boss Jamie Milligan (photo: Ruth Hornby)
"Ashton away, we should have but we drew, the Guiseley game at home, we were 2-0 up and then missed one-on-one to make it 3-0 but we ended up losing that game.

"I still think we are in a really good position and the Mickleover game this weekend is one we are looking at winning because we can get right near those play-offs if we do.”

Tomorrow’s fixtures: ​National League: Barnet v AFC Fylde; FA Cup third qual round: Southport v Curzon Ashton; NPL West: Clitheroe v Bootle; NWCL Premier: Abbey Hey v Longridge Town, Burscough v South Liverpool, Pilkington v Charnock Richard; NWCL First Division North: Euxton Villa v Steeton, Maghull v Garstang.

Related topics:Premier DivisionAshtonGuiseleyNational League