Bamber Bridge can sneak back into the top five of the NPL Premier Division, says boss Jamie Milligan

That is the opinion of boss Jamie Milligan as he plots a return to the play-off positions in the NPL Premier Division.

Brig spent the vast majority of this season in the top five, but a poor run over the last couple of months has seen them slip to 10th – six point off fifth-placed Warrington Town.

Interestingly every one of their final seven league fixtures is against a team below them in the table – bar Morpeth Town, who are ninth.

Brig boss Jamie Milligan (photo:Ruth Hornby)

With none of the teams occupying position at or near the top of the table to play, Brig have, on paper, a great opportunity to have great end to the season.

"I think if you have just one good week in this league, you can jump up a few places in the table,” said Milligan, who watched his team lose 4-2 at title contenders South Shields.

"Teams around us have got tough run-ins - we have still got some tricky ones.

"I do think anybody can beat anybody on their day but if we can put a little run together, I think we can sneak back in those play-offs.

"If our lads play to their potential, they have shown they are good enough to beat anyone.

"The last month and a half, we just haven’t been able to do that. We haven’t been good enough in both boxes and the lads know that.”

In a bid to hand his side a boost, Milligan has brought in a couple of youngsters on loan from his former club Blackpool. Winger Jake Daniels and midfielder Joe Strawn will be added to the squad for this weekend’s trip to Basford United.

"They are both great kids and will be pushing to get in that starting XI, so hopefully they can give us a boost in the final run-in.

"Joe can play a number of different positions – as a sitting midfielder, a No.10 or wide tucked in. Jake can play across the front three.”

Elsewhere, Clitheroe travel to Trafford and Kendal host City of Liverpool in West Division.

In the NWC Premier Division, Charnock host Wythenshaw and Burscough visit Padiham. Garstang entertain Nelson this evening in the First Division North.