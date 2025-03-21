Bamber Bridge can delay Macclesfield's promotion party with victory this weekend

​Bamber Bridge can be party poopers this weekend when they head to NPL Premier Division champions-elect Macclesfield.

​The Silkmen’s inexorable pursuit of the league title – and promotion – is set to draw to a conclusion imminently.

Boasting a 20-point lead over second-placed Worksop Town with seven games left, Macclesfield – who are managed by former Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers midfielder Robbie Savage – can be crowned champions and seal their place in next season’s National League North with victory over Brig.

A crowd in the region of 4,000 at Moss Rose will be expectant of a 29th win of the campaign, especially as they come up against a Brig side who are struggling at the other end of the table.

Bamber Bridge captain Michael Potts could not prevent Macclesfield winning 2-0 when the sides met in December (photo: Ruth Hornby)

Jamie Milligan’s men sit just four points above the drop zone but will be buoyed by last weekend’s 3-0 success over fellow strugglers Matlock Town at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

And the Brig boss believes his men will relish the occasion of playing in front of a bumper four-figure attendance and being potential party poopers.

"It’s a good game for our lads to play in really because it’s a free hit,” said Milligan. “We are not meant to beat teams like that so we are not going there fearing them.

"We are going to go and take the game to them and get at them, so it’s a great game for our lads to play in.

"They can win the league if they beat us. They are a good team, they shouldn’t really be in our league. Their budget is probably 10-times our budget so it will be great if we can upset them.”

​Chorley will aim to maintain their position in the National League North play-offs when they host Alfreton Town tomorrow.

