Bamber Bridge boss wants to make it four wins on the spin

Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan is eyeing a fourth win on the bounce for his side as they prepare to take on Ramsbottom United in the first round of the Integro League Cup tonight.

The winner of the tie plays Trafford in the second round – the side that knocked Brig out of the FA Cup at the first qualifying round stage.

And Milligan says he wants his team to perform when they travel to the Harry Williams Riverside Stadium.

He said: “Ramsbottom are up there in their league, they’ve got a decent manager and they’ll be coming into this game thinking they’ll have a chance of competing.

“I’m going to go into the game wanting to win and progress as well.

“I will make some changes because I think some lads need some minutes to keep their fitness topped up.

“The lads that come in will do a good job and carry on and work as hard as everyone else has.”

Brig will come into the game with plenty of confidence, having produced arguably their best performance of the season to win 4-0 at Radcliffe on Saturday.

Sheldon Green put Milligan’s side 1-0 up at half-time, before second-half goals from Richie Allen, Matty Thomson and Joe Booth sealed a dominant display.

That was their third away win out of three under Milligan in all competitions, with this clash representing the new Brig boss’s first taste of cup action.

And he wants his side to try and repeat the success that he achieved as a Brig player in 2018, when the club won the trophy under Neil Reynolds.

He said: “I want to progress in these cups and I want to do well.

“It’s great to get to finals and win trophies so I won’t be taking the game lightly and I’ll be expecting the boys to perform again.”

On the injury front, Milligan confirmed that captain Matt Lawlor will miss the next three to four weeks with a knee injury suffered last month.

Meanwhile, top scorer Alistair Waddecar is close to a return from a groin problem.