Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan rejects approach from another club
Brig have revealed that they were contacted by another club about the possibility of being given permission to talk to their manager.
After making Milligan aware of the approach, the club were delighted to hear that he wants to remain at Irongate.
A Brig statement said: “The club have been made aware of rumours circulating relating to first team manager Jamie Milligan. We (the club) would not normally respond to this type of issue, but in this instance, we feel it is in the best interest of all concerned to make a statement.
“Last week, we received an approach from another club, with a request to speak to Jamie. We agreed this would remain confidential to the club and the other party involved.
"We operate a transparent approach to all contracted staff (coaches and players) and therefore in line with this, made Jamie aware of the approach, allowing him to speak to the club if he so wished.
“Jamie has reflected over the weekend and has decided he wants to remain at the Bamber Bridge, pushing on with building a squad which is capable of challenging this season in the Northern Premier League.
“We recognise Jamie’s ambition and talent, and we are delighted he has decide to remain at Bamber Bridge.”
Milligan (43) has been in charge of the club since 2019 and almost led them to promotion last season after they finished third in the NPL Premier Division, ultimately losing 1-0 to Warrington Town in the play-off final.