Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan 'made-up' to sign new three-year contract

The 41-year-old put pen to paper on a new three-year deal at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium this week.

That put an end to speculation linking the former Everton, Blackpool and Fleetwood Town midfielder to other jobs.

After a difficult Covid-19 hit couple of years in the job, Milligan is beginning to see the fruits of his labour this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brig boss Jamie Milligan (photo:Ruth Hornby)

Brig currently lie in fourth spot in the NPL Premier Division table after a terrific start to the campaign.

They have won seven of their opening 12 games, including Tuesday night's terrific 3-0 victory over title favourites South Shields at Irongate.

Milligan's work is certainly not going unnoticed and he has big ambitions to progress as a manager.

But the ex-England youth international believes he has got plenty to learn yet and Brig is the perfect platform for him to gain experience as well as helping the club be successful.

"I was absolutely made up when the club offered me a new contract," said Milligan.

"A few clubs from the same level and higher have approached the club about me but I don't think I have done enough to deserve a move higher.

"I want to earn my stripes, continue to do my work here at Bamber Bridge. I'll make mistakes but I'll learn from them.

"When I feel I am ready, hopefully there will be opportunities down the line.

"At the moment I am really happy where I am at.

"I've not had a full season in charge yet what with the Covid situation.

"Hopefully this will be my first full season and we can continue the good start we have had

"It's nice to have other clubs interested in you but I don't think I have earned it yet."

Milligan was also pleased to see the club display their faith in him by offering him a three-year deal.

"The club can see how hard I am working not just during the season but out of it," said Milligan.

"They can see the squad I am building and the relationships I am building with clubs like Blackpool and Fleetwood to try and boost squad by getting loans in.

"It's brilliant that the club have offered me this contract."