Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan looking for response against Stafford Rangers after last weekend's defeat to Warrington

Brig looked set for a comfortable afternoon when their opponents were reduced to 10 men in the first minute after a reckless challenge on Paul Dawson.

However, as so often is the case, Brig found it difficult to make their numerical advantage count as Warrington camped in their own half with men behind the ball.

In the second half, Milligan admits his men seemed to lose confidence which buoyed the hosts who eventually found a winner late on.

Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan (photo: Ruth Hornby)

It was a bitter blow for Brig as a victory would have seen them leapfrog over the Wire into third in the NPL Premier Division table.

But Milligan is convinced his men will be a different side when they entertain Stafford Rangers at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium this weekend.

"They got the man sent off and I was thinking this is a great chance to win this game now,” said Milligan.

"We dominated the first half, had a chance cleared off the line but the second half, we just didn’t come out.

"Things just petered out and they started counter-attacking us – I could just see that they were going to score.

"Maybe the lads thought, ‘Right they are down to 10 men, we are just going to cruise this’. Whether our mentality changed; we were just flat in the second half.

"We have got Stafford this weekend and they are a tough side.

"But I know if we are on our game then we will beat most side in this division.

"We have got three home games coming up now – it’s a really good chance for us to stay in the pack and push on.

"The league table is still very tight. I think Radcliffe who are fourth play Hyde who are second – so one of them or both will drop points this weekend.”

Brig will welcome back Nathan Pond from his ban but Macauley Wilson remains on the sidelines due to suspension.