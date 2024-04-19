​Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan looking for positives as team looks to end sorry run

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Brig – who have now suffered seven straight league defeats, a run punc-tuated by a win over Southport in the LFA Challenge Trophy semi-finals – were well in the match against the Derbyshire outfit before two late goals skewed the scoreline somewhat.

Milligan’s men are certainly in the midst of a crisis of confidence at the moment, but the boss is hopeful they can end their poor run when they face Whitby Town at home this weekend.

He told the club’s media: “I thought the lads were excellent. I know we have been beaten 4-1 and it’s not great losing football matches but effort wise I couldn’t knock them.

"We played some good football on a tough pitch.