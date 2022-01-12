Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan is thrilled to seal signing of Rhys Turner

The former Morecambe, Stockport County and Oldham Athletic striker is expected to be officially unveiled as the club's latest signing this week.

It's certainly a coup for the club to entice the 26-year-old from Lancaster City where he has spent the past 18 months.

Having been free scoring at the start of the season, the goals have slightly dried up for Brig over the past month or so.

Brig new boy Jake Thompson hit the winner against Brig (photo:Ruth Hornby)

That has been largely down to the departures of Ewan Bange and Rob Apter, who contributed 19 goals between them before they were recalled by their parent club Blackpool.

Pacy forward Turner - who hails from Ingol - is certain to provide a goal threat and Milligan was thrilled to seal his permanent signing.

"I have been after a No.9 for a while now," said Milligan.

"Obviously, we had Ewan Bange on loan and Joe Rodwell-Grant on loan, I just felt we needed our own No.9 instead of relying on loans.

"I have watched a lot of Rhys - I know what he's about, I know what he can do.

"I just thought I would chance it and put seven days' notice on him.

"I spoke to Rhys and he agreed to come."

One of the reasons why Turner had to end his career in the full-time game was his propensity to fall victim to niggly # injuries.

Milligan knows all about his issues but believes he can get enough out of him to make the deal worthwhile.

"He has been given a programme from our physio to help with the injury prevention," said Milligan.

"But we have just got to get on with it. If he breaks down, he breaks down.

"As a player, I know he's top notch and the way we play will suit him.

"He has been injured, but I am expecting him to train on Thursday and to be available for this weekend against FC United of Manchester at home."

While goals have been a little bit hard to come by in recent weeks, that certainly wasn't the case on Tuesday night as without Turner, Brig edged Radcliffe 3-2 at Stainton Park to go back to second in the NPL Premier Division.

Milligan used strapping central defender Nathan Pond as a striker.

The former Fleetwood Town ace scored but it was another new player, Jake Thompson, who grabbed the headlines by hitting the winning goal on debut.

Signed from Ramsbottom United, Thompson curled the ball home to seal all three points for Brig.

"We have watched Jake for a while and we just decided to take a hit on him," said Milligan.

"He nicked the win for us with a great goal on debut, which was brilliant for him.

"He's more of a wide player but can play up top. He's direct and runs at defenders and is our sort of player."