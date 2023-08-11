​Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan is hungry for further success

​Brig head to Matlock Town this weekend looking to build on last season when they finished third, agonisingly missing out on promotion when they were beaten by Warrington Town in the play-off final.

Unfortunately, some of the key players from that campaign have since departed such as Paul Dawson, Aaron Skinner and Fin Sinclair-Smith.

In their place have come a raft of younger players including Harry Benns and Louis Holt, along with the experienced heads of Adam Dodd, Matt Challoner and Michael Potts.

Brig boss Jamie Milligan (photo: Ruth Hornby)

Milligan is keen to see his men better last season, but admits they maybe something of an unknown quantity.

"If you think a couple of seasons ago, we missed out on the play-offs by a point,” said Milligan.

“Last season, we got beaten in the play-off final and this season we should have been trying to keep that nucleus of players together and adding to it.

"But we have not had the chance to do that.

"I had a taste of it last season and I want more. I want to win things and I am very hungry as a manager.

"The young players that I have got in, they are hungry as well so going into this season, I want to get promoted.”

Other fixtures: Lancaster City v Stafford Rangers, Clitheroe v City of Liverpool, Charnock Richard v Lower Breck, Kendal v Litherland, Longridge v Glossop, FC St Helens v Garstang, Steeton v Euxton Villa.

