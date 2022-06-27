Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan hits out at 'unrealistic' wage demands

The Brig boss has been keen to boost his squad during the close season with the start of the new season a little over a month away.

However, so far he has been thwarted in his attempts with some player pricing themselves out of a move to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Milligan admits he can’t blame the players for trying to get the best deals they can but has questioned how some clubs can afford such exorbitant wages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Milligan has found it difficult to sign new players for Brig this summer (photo: Ruth Hornby)

On social media, a frustrated Milligan said: Players in the Northern Prem asking for five ton a week , I’m still better than half of them at 42.”

And the Brig boss added: “I am not going to lie, it’s been tough. I have spoken to about 15-20 lads who we have tried to bring in but it all boils down to money.

"They can go and get more elsewhere and I can’t really blame then because they’ve all got families.

"They need to make as much money as they can. I just can’t get anybody in at the minute.”

In a bid to give Milligan some more funds, the club has set up a “Boost the Budget” fundraising initiative where supporters of the club can donate towards bringing in new players.

After last season’s superb sixth-placed finish, Milligan is hopeful that his men can go one better next season and earn a spot in the top five and secure a play-off spot.

He added: “I want to try to build on last season. I will get there with new signings – I’ve got a few loans lined up too.

"I want to one better next season and get in the play-offs. I don’t see any reason why we can’t.