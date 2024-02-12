Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan heaps praise on men after fantastic away victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Brig had lost their previous four games – conceding a whopping 16 goals in the process, including seven against Marine and five versus league leaders Radcliffe

However, they proved their mettle on Saturday by recording a fine 3-1 win at Morpeth Town.

Milligan has spoken how the poor state of the pitch at Irongate has hindered his team who like to play football.

Daniel Edwards was on target for Bamber Bridge against Morpeth (photo: Ruth Hornby)

But there were no such problems on Morpeth’s artificial pitch as they put the hosts to the sword.

"I recruited lads at the start of the season who can play good football; who want to play good football,” said Milligan.

"Last season our pitch was one of the best in the league but this season it hasn’t been.

"The pitch has not suited the players that we have got and we obviously haven’t got the money to go our rectify that by bringing in different players.

"But I think when we get on a good pitch, we can compete with anybody.

"Fair play to the lads because they have taken stick off me, taken stick off other people but from minute one against Morpeth, I thought they dominated.”