​Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan has re-set short-term goals with one eye on next season

​Jamie Milligan has told his Bamber Bridge players that they are playing for their futures at the club over the remaining months of the season.
By Craig Salmon
Published 9th Feb 2024, 08:30 GMT
Updated 9th Feb 2024, 08:30 GMT
​The Brig boss has conceded that finishing inside the play-offs this year is beyond his men now after they suffered four consecutive defeats in a row in the NPL Premier Division.

They currently reside in 16th spot in the table, 14 points clear of the drop zone but 15 points shy of the play-offs.

Milligan admits he is already starting to turn his attentions to next season and has challenged his players to show him that they deserve a new deal at Irongate.

Bamber Bridge have been challenged to finish in the top 10 this season (photo: Ruth Hornby)Bamber Bridge have been challenged to finish in the top 10 this season (photo: Ruth Hornby)
He has set a target of a top 10 finish and win the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy – they face local rivals Lancaster City in a quarter-final tie at Giant Axe later this month.

"I don’t think we will get anywhere near the play-offs if I am being totally honest,” said Milligan. "I think the lads are honest enough to know. We maybe had a little chance about five or six games ago to kick-on but we never.

"We’ve had back-to-back defeats now. I think we have to look to the Lancashire FA Trophy and to be honest with you, I am looking at building for next season.”

This weekend, Brig will look to snap a four-match losing streak when they head to Morpeth Town.

"I think we can go level on points with them if we win,” he said. “It’s tight between us but it’s another artificial pitch which should suit us.

"So we are going to go there, attack them and try to create and score some goals.”

