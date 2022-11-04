Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan has demanded response against Radcliffe after a disastrous week

Brig started the week in second place in the NPL Premier Division but slipped out of the play-off positions altogether after shipping in 10 goals without reply across two games.

On Saturday, they were thrashed 7-0 by Hyde United who subsequently leapfrogged above them in the table.

And their fortunes did not improve too much on Tuesday when they made the long trip to Whitby Town and were well beaten 3-0.

Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan (photo: Ruth Hornby)

There were mitigating factors surrounding both results. The red card shown to skipper Macauley Wilson along with a crazy five minute spell before half-time which saw Brig slip from 1-0 to 4-0 down at the interval contributed to the lopsided result against Hyde.

On Tuesday, Brig’s coach got stuck in traffic which meant they only arrived at the ground shortly before kick-off and as a result found themselves a goal behind within the opening minute.

The two defeats were certainly chastening experiences for boss Jamie Milligan and his players, especially as they had previously been on a terrific run which had seen them pick up 16 points out of possible 18.

Milligan said: "We got done 7-0 at Hyde but every goal was a mistake – we handed them goals.

"The red card didn’t help but even with 10 men you shouldn’t be getting beaten by seven.

"We just capitulated which is not like us – we are a strong group but we juts looked like we were going to concede every time they attacked. It just wasn’t good enough and the lads know that.

On Tuesday, we conceded a goal within the first 15 seconds – a mix-up at the back and they got a tap-in so you’re 1-0 down straight away and you’re up against it.”

Despite the manner of the defeats, Milligan has backed his men to respond against Radcliffe.

"They have spent some money and brought some good players in,” said Milligan. "But like us they are dropping points.

"The league is so tight that anybody who puts a run of three or four wins together can go top of the league.”