Brig finished third during the 2022/23 NPL Premier Division campaign, agonisingly missing out on promotion after losing the play-off final 1-0 to Warrington Town.

Despite the heartbreak of going so close, Milligan was hopeful of building on that achievement this season with a concerted title bid.

However, his plans for this season were thrown into disarray this summer as a number of his players were picked-off by other clubs.

Bamber Bridge celebrate a goal this season (photo: Ruth Hornby)

Players such as Paul Dawson, Matty Thompson, Fin Sinclair-Smith and Aaron Skinner found themselves in demand and ultimately they sought pastures new.

It meant Milligan was forced into a rebuilding job and while Brig have shown plenty of potential this season, they find themselves in a midtable spot after 10 games.

While the Brig boss sees no reason why his men cannot cannot force their way into the upper echelons, he revealed he needs to be backed in the transfer market to bolster his squad.

Milligan was the subject of overtures from other clubs last week – including one from the division above, the National League North.

He admits he was tempted to leave especially with the disappointment of seeing some of his better player depart this year, but has decided to remain with the club and is eager to push on.

"That’s what we spoke about in pre-season about building on last season,” said Milligan.

"We should have kept what we had and added to them with a few newer lads, more experienced lads and had a proper go at winning the league.

"Can we do what we did last season again? Maybe, maybe not. I am not sure.”

Milligan has been manager at Brig since 2019, it was his first managerial position after finally hanging up his boots following a long and distinguished playing career.

Having featured for Everton in the Premier League, Milligan went onto to play for Blackpool before helping Fleetwood Town rise up the football pyramid to the Football League.

He later had a spell with Brig as a player, scoring in the final of the Doodson Cup to help the club win their first piece of silverware in several years.

In 2018, he was part of the promotion-winning team under previous boss Neil Reynolds.