Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Millgan is looking to turn draws into wins

​Boss Jamie Milligan insists Bamber Bridge have shown that they can mix it with the best in the NPL Premier Division.

​Brig were close to upsetting title chasers Ashton United on their own patch last weekend, eventually having to settle for a 2-2 draw.

That followed a similar scoreline with second-placed Warrington Rylands a couple of weeks earlier.

Milligan concedes his team are drawing too many matches at the moment, but is confident his men can find the winning touch starting with this weekend’s visit of Basford United.

"We have played well,” said Milligan, who is hoping to bring in a striker ahead of this weekend’s game. “We could have won both those games.

“It’s frustrating but the performances have been really pleasing.”