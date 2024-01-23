Bamber Bridge boss hits out after most embarrassing result of career
A woeful first-half performance at Irongate saw Brig trail 4-0 at the interval and things did not get much better in the second period as the visitors – who are third in the NPL Premier Division table – scored a further three.
Mark Cullen’s 90th-minute strike was scant consolation as Brig suffered what was only their second home defeat of the season in the league.
“I can only apologise to the fans who came to watch,” said Milligan. “It’s probably the most embarrassing defeat that I have had as a manager – and as a player as well.
"We just had no fight, no desire – all the things you need to compete with Marine.
“We had a game plan to stick which we thought would work but the lads just didn’t stick to it and we killed ourselves.
"The goals that we conceded were an absolute joke.
"Don’t get me wrong, they are a good team and are up there for a reason, but to be blunt about it, it was like men against boys.”
Saturday saw the return of Nathan Pond to the starting XI and Milligan is hoping he could be available for this weekend’s visit of leaders Radcliffe.
Milligan said: "It was a tough game for Pondy to come into but it was good to see him and hopefully we can see more of him.”