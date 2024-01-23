News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Bamber Bridge boss hits out after most embarrassing result of career

Jamie Milligan apologised to Bamber Bridge’s supporters after labelling his side’s 7-1 thrashing at the hands of Marine as the most embarrassing result of his football career.
By Craig Salmon
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 08:00 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 08:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A woeful first-half performance at Irongate saw Brig trail 4-0 at the interval and things did not get much better in the second period as the visitors – who are third in the NPL Premier Division table – scored a further three.

Mark Cullen’s 90th-minute strike was scant consolation as Brig suffered what was only their second home defeat of the season in the league.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I can only apologise to the fans who came to watch,” said Milligan. “It’s probably the most embarrassing defeat that I have had as a manager – and as a player as well.

Most Popular
Bamber Bridg boss Jamie Milligan (photo: Ruth Hornby)Bamber Bridg boss Jamie Milligan (photo: Ruth Hornby)
Bamber Bridg boss Jamie Milligan (photo: Ruth Hornby)

"We just had no fight, no desire – all the things you need to compete with Marine.

“We had a game plan to stick which we thought would work but the lads just didn’t stick to it and we killed ourselves.

"The goals that we conceded were an absolute joke.

"Don’t get me wrong, they are a good team and are up there for a reason, but to be blunt about it, it was like men against boys.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Saturday saw the return of Nathan Pond to the starting XI and Milligan is hoping he could be available for this weekend’s visit of leaders Radcliffe.

Milligan said: "It was a tough game for Pondy to come into but it was good to see him and hopefully we can see more of him.”

Related topics:Premier DivisionNathan Pond