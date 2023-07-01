Bamber Bridge are relishing the challenge of facing Preston North End

​Brig entertain illustrious neighbours Preston tomorrow in the annual pre-season friendly encounter at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

The match usually draws a large audience with many North End supporters looking to get the first glimpse of their side ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

While the match is major asset for Brig in terms of its profile and financial boost, Milligan believes it’s a great chance for his players – many of whom are young and have been signed this summer – to strut their stuff against high quality opposition.

“It’s a great first game to have,” said Milligan. “There’s normally a really good turnout and it’s a good experience for our lads to play against Championship players.

"It’s always a good day regardless of what the scoreline will be. The scoreline is irrelevant really.

"It’s just a matter of getting the lads out there to enjoy the game and getting people through the gate which will help the club.

"We have tough week coming up because after Preston, we have got Curzon Ashton and then Bolton’s first team are coming to us a week on Saturday.

Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan has urged his players to embrace the challenge of playing PNE

Milligan has certainly been active over the summer after last season’s fine campaign which saw Brig agonisingly miss out on promotion after losing to Warrington Town 1-0 in the NPL Premier Division play-off final.

A number of key player from that team such as Paul Dawson, Matty Thomson, Aaron Sinner and Fin Sinclair-Smith have moved on.

But in their place comes players such as Jordan Butterworth, Jack Baxter and Harry Benns while supporters will have welcomed the additions of returning heroes Adam Dodd and Michael Potts, who were star players when Brig were promoted in 2018 before leaving for FC United.

