​Bamber Bridge are one win away from promotion as they take on Warrington on Monday at Cantilever Park

​And his words came true as the Preston goalkeeper pulled off a terrific save to help Brig progress through to Monday’s NPL Premier Division play-off final at Warrington Town.

Things were looking bleak for Milligan's men when Nathan Pond was red carded with the game level at 1-1 at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

However, Brig battled through the second half and extra-time with 10 men before prevailing in the shootout 5-3.

Rhys Turner, right, celebrates his goal with Isaac Sinclair, left, and Fin Sinclair-Smith (photo: Ruth Hornby)

Eighteen-year-old Pradic – who had made some important saves during normal time produced a great spot-kick save and it was left to skipper Macauley Wilson to hit the decisive penalty.

Milligan said: “I can only thank Preston North End and Ryan Lowe because we were really struggling for a goalkeeper, with Felix getting the red card, and the stand-in goalkeeper we had signed got injured the Thursday before a game. So it was an emergency loan and James has come in, he’s been brilliant, he’s fitted in straight away, the lads love him.

“I said to him before the penalties, ‘You’re going to be a hero’, and he was.”

Brig’s goal in normal time came courtesy of Rhys Turner, who netted his second goal in four goals after scoring in the 2-1 defeat to Ashton United on the final day of the league season.

And he backed the former Morecambe forward to have a big say when Brig taken on Warrington on Monday.

He said: “Rhys has had a nightmare season with injuries. It was a great finish by him. The red card changed things, we had to shuffle things about, but the lads just put an unbelievable shift in and they’ve been an absolute credit since minute one this season.

"Hopefully we can finish the season with a win in the final at Warrington and secure promotion, but it won’t be easy.”

The Yellows – who finished second behind South Shields – defeated Matlock Town 4-1 in the other semi-final.