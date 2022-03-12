Bamber Bridge are looking to end a poor run when they entertain rock bottom Grantham Town

Brig are currently in the midst of a real poor run of results which has seen them fall out of the NPL Premier Division play-offs.

Since beating Lancaster City at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Boxing Day, Brig have only won once in 10 games since.

There has been seven defeats, the latest coming this week against Buxton on Saturday followed by Tuesday night’s loss to Atherton Collieries.

Hill concedes Brig have got stuck in a rut, but has backed his team to pull themselves out of it starting with the visit of bottom side Grantham Town this weekend.

"It has been disappointing the run that we’ve been on especially considering we were second in the table not that long ago,” said Hills, who concedes finishing in the top five is now going to be a challenge but not beyond the realms of possibility if Brig can rediscover their form of earlier.

"I think all teams have a slump in form at some point in the season.

"We are a young squad and to be fair they have been brilliant for most of the season.

"They have played some really exciting stuff and I have really enjoyed watching them.

"We have just got to try to pick them up in this last bit of the season and things are still within our hands.

"If we do end up in the top five then it will be an absolute unbelievable achievement considering what we are up against in terms of other clubs whose budgets are far bigger than ours.”

Meanwhile, in the National League North, AFC Fylde travel to promotion rivals Kidderminster Harriers.

The Coasters - under new management in the shape of James Rowe who has replaced Jim Bentley – are fourth in the table, while Kiddy are a place and three points ahead of them.

In the NWC Premier Division, Charnock Richard head to Skelmersdale United, while Longridge Town host AFC Liverpool. Burscough are at home to Runcorn Town.

Garstang are away to Bury AFC in the First Division North.