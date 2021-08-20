Bamber Bridge are looking for net gains against Trinity this weekend

Brig were well beaten 3-0 at Buxton on Saturday in their first game of the new NPL Premier Division season.

However, there were no lasting effects from that loss among the players as they roared back with a superlative performance on Tuesday night, beating Hyde United 4-1 at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

It was the team’s first competitive fixture at Irongate this year and they certainly gave their home fans something to smile about.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ewan Bange slots home a penalty against Hyde United. he and Isaac Sinclair (right) impressed on Tuesday night (photo:Ruth Hornby)

“It was a tough start for us to be fair,” said Milligan.

“Buxton are one of the favourites to go up. Some of the money they are paying is ridiculous for that level.

“They were strong in every department and we got bullied a little bit.

“It was a bit of an eye-opener for some of the younger lads but I think to have something like that to happen so early in the season was good for us.

“We got a brilliant reaction from them on Tuesday night. They were on the front foot, they were aggressive and we played some good football at times.

“We are a really young team so I was really pleased with the response and it was a great performance.”

Having lost a number of experienced players, Milligan has had to put his faith in youth.

Twenty-year-old Isaac Sinclair – son of ex-England,QPR, West Ham and Blackpool star Trevor – scored twice against Hyde and there was one for Ewan Bange (19), who is on loan from Blackpool.

“We have lost players like Matt Lawlor and Ally Waddecar – that’s like the spine of the team so it’s been a tough rebuild,” Milligan said.

“We are a young side but I don’t mind that. I don’t mind throwing lads in and giving them a chance.

“I thought young Rob Apter and Ewan Bange were excellent on Tuesday night. Isaac Sinclair got two goals. It has been hard but we have got the nucleus of a young side who are all willing to work hard.”

This weekend, Brig will look to register their second win of the campaign when they host Gainsborough Trinity.

“I know a lot about them,” he said. “They are another young team who like to play the right way but we treat the game in the same way as we did on Tuesday night.”