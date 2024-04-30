Bamber Bridge are favourites for Lancashire Challenge Trophy success against Colne
That’s the view of boss Jamie Milligan whose team are bidding to win the prestigious competition for only the second time in the club’s history – their solitary success came 29 years ago.
Having knocked out National League North sides Chorley and Southport – who have won the competition a whopping 28 times between them – Brig have certainly taken the hard route to the final.
But now it is they who are the big fish in the final as Colne ply their trade in the North West Counties Premier Division – two steps below Brig in the football pyramid.
"We have beaten some big teams in the competition,” said Milligan. “But we have got to go into tonight’s game with the right mentality.
"Just because they are in a lower league than us does not mean they are going to just turn up and roll over. There is no pressure on them and I’ve been to watch them, they are a good team with some fast wingers.”