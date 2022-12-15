Bamber Bridge are better prepared to deal with winter period, says boss Jamie Milligan

Fin Sinclair-Smith is likely to be fit this weekend (photo: Ruth Hornby)

Brig blazed a trail to the top of the NPL Premier Division last year after a superb first half of the season.

However, they then hit a few potholes in the road at the turn of the new year as the heavier pitches did not suit their brand of football.

They dropped out of the play-off picture altogether before a fine ending to the campaign eventually saw them finish agonisingly one place outside the top five.

After another good first half of the season, Brig find themselves in fifth spot and will be aiming not to repeat the errors of last year.

The league table is awfully tight with just eight points separating the top 11 and Milligan knows a poor run like last year could see his men plummet down the table.

"Last season was a learning curve – even for me as a manager,” said Milligan. “When the winter comes and the bad pitches, we have simply got to change the way we approach the games.

"I don’t think we did enough of that last season. We have spoken about it and worked on things so we are gearing up for it so hopefully we can get through this winter period positively.

"I think last year when we went through this period, we didn’t have enough of the characters and that sort of player to mix it. But I think we have that this year, if we need to go a little bit longer and grind things out, we can.”

This weekend, weather permitting, Brig – who have won their past three fixtures in all competitions – host Warrington Rylands at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Paul Dawson is back in contention after serving a suspension while Fin Sinclair-Smith and Issac Lowe are expected to be fit. New signing midfielder Joe Robbins could make his debut after signing from Nantwich Town.

"It’s going to be a tough game but we're on a decent run of form at the minute,” said Milligan.

In the NWC Premier Division, Longridge Town host Charnock Richard while Burscough host Winsford United. Kendal Town are at home to Avro.

