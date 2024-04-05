Bamber Bridge are aiming to stop the rot as they face Ashton United
Brig have lost their last four league games, including the 3-1 defeat to Gainsborough Trinity on Good Friday and the 3-2 loss to derby rivals Lancaster City on Easter Monday.
Boss Jamie Milligan has previously warned his men that they are all playing for a starting berth when the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy final takes place last this month.
"The lads have dropped below their standards,” he said. “ We still have got a target of finishing inside the top 10.
"If we can get into the top 10 and getting to a cup final, hopefully we can win it, then it becomes a successful season.”