​Bamber Bridge are aiming to stop the rot as they face Ashton United

​Bamber Bridge will aim to stop the rot this weekend when they host Ashton United in the NPL Premier Division.
By Craig Salmon
Published 5th Apr 2024, 09:32 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 09:33 BST
​Brig have lost their last four league games, including the 3-1 defeat to Gainsborough Trinity on Good Friday and the 3-2 loss to derby rivals Lancaster City on Easter Monday.

Boss Jamie Milligan has previously warned his men that they are all playing for a starting berth when the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy final takes place last this month.

"The lads have dropped below their standards,” he said. “ We still have got a target of finishing inside the top 10.

"If we can get into the top 10 and getting to a cup final, hopefully we can win it, then it becomes a successful season.”

