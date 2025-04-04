​Bamber Bridge and Lancaster City braced for crunch fixtures at the bottom

Ewan Bange celebrates his goal against Gainsborough Trinity (photo:Ruth Hornby)

​It’s crunch time at the bottom of the NPL Premier Division as both Bamber Bridge and Lancaster City look to boost their survival hopes.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The two Lancashire clubs face a nervy end to the season as they look to ensure their safety over the final five games.

Brig sit just three points above the drop zone in 17th spot, while the Dolly Blues are a place and a point above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In what promises to be a huge weekend, City can do themselves – and Brig – a huge favour this weekend by defeating Whitby Town at Giant Axe.

Town are fourth bottom and occupy the last remaining relegation place.

It’s certainly a huge weekend for Lancaster who could go a long way to securing their safety as three points would put them seven clear with just four to play.

Brig, meanwhile, travel to 15th-placed Leek Town and could go level on points with their opponents if they were to claim all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be looking build on last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Gainsborough Trinity at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

"I think we have been playing well for a month and a half now but little moments were going against us in games,” said Milligan.

"But now they going for us, so we just want to keep it going and try to finish as high as we can.”

​AFC Fylde’s desperate search for National League survival points sees them host second-placed York City at Mill Farm tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Coasters moved to within a point of safety thanks to a 3-0 win over third-placed Forest Green Rovers last Saturday.​

Tomorrow’s fixtures – NL North: Scunthorpe v Southport; NPL Prem: Worksop v Lancaster; NPL West: Clitheroe v Vauxhall; Macron Cup: Charnock v Barnton; NWCL Premier: Longridge v Pilkington, Cheadle v Burscough; NWCL First Div N: Daisy Hill v Euxton.