Bamber Bridge and Chorley in entertaining derby draw

It was the first game played at the ground for 259 days – that figure dating back to October of last year.

And 192 fans were in attendance to witness an entertaining 90 minutes of football, which saw goal action within the opening minutes.

In just the third minute, Brig’s Ryan White was fouled inside the area, leaving referee Ed Duckworth no choice but to point to the penalty spot.

Macauley Wilson scored from the penalty spot for Brig (photo: Ruth Hornby)

Newly-appointed captain Macauley Wilson stepped up and converted the spot-kick into the bottom-left corner.

Wilson then connected with a bicycle kick from a Brig corner, which went wide of the post. Down the other end, former Blackburn youth product Willem Tomlinson forced a good save from Brig keeper Danny Roccia.

Minutes later, Roccia saw Harry Cardwell shoot over the bar, before Mark Yeates tested Chorley shot-stopper Matt Urwin with a long-range effort. The visitors equalised on 42 minutes, Connor Hall cutting inside from the left flank before firing past Roccia.

Jamie Vermiglio’s side introduced 11 new players for the second half, and one of four Magpies trialists on the pitch shot over the bar with 53 minutes on the clock. With the game becoming more end-to-end as the half wore on, Brig substitute Jamie Thomas unleashed a fine drive from distance which was well saved by the Chorley goalkeeper.

Yeates then struck an effort narrowly over the bar, before Andy Owens fired a shot across goal and past the post for the visitors.