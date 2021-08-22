Bamber Bridge 5, Gainsborough Trinity 1: Emphatic win for Brig as long servant Chris Marlow plays final game

The fixture was the last appearance of long-serving defender Chris Marlow, who famously scored the winning goal in the play-off final against Prescot Cables to earn Brig promotion to their current division back in 2018.

The 31-year-old was restored to the starting XI and named captain for Saturday’s clash, after his departure was announced earlier in the week.

Brig got the game off to a perfect start when Isaac Sinclair met Callum Spooner’s low cross with a clinical finish to make it 1-0 on five minutes.

Chris Marlow has left Bamber Bridge (photo:Ruth Hornby)

The hosts then made it two on 17 minutes, Ewan Bange finding the corner of the net with a left-footed curling effort.

A fine Brig move seven minutes later resulted in Rob Apter forcing a fine save from Matt Yates in the Gainsborough goal as Jamie Milligan’s side continued to put on the pressure.

The third goal arrived shortly before half-time, Callum Spooner tapping in from close range for his first ever Brig goal.

Brig went in to the break with the three-goal advantage – and quickly made it four in the second half.

With the first attack of the half, Apter drove into the penalty area before cutting in and finishing into the bottom corner to deservedly get his name on the scoresheet.

Brig ‘keeper Danny Roccia was then called into action to deny Jack Gibson’s long-range effort shortly afterwards.

The visitors did get a goal back on 84 minutes through the same source, with Gibson’s header from a corner bouncing off the turf and looping into the top corner.

Brig were then able to restore their four-goal advantage on 88 minutes when Matt Dudley fired in for his first goal of the campaign.

The full-time whistle then blew to signal a second Brig victory of the week, before Marlow took in a lengthy show of appreciation by the fans in attendance at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.