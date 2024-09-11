Bamber Bridge 4 Prescot Cables 2: Brig triumph following a dramatic second half

Brig earned just their second NPL Premier Division victory of the season in an action-packed second half at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

The first decent opening of the night for the hosts came after Finlay Walbank broke down the right, his cross finding Jeff Adubofour, who controlled the ball before shooting but his effort was blocked.

The deadlock was finally broken on the stroke of half-time, as Brig skipper Michael Potts won possession and fed Lucas Weaver on the right. He swept in a low cross to Potts, arriving in the box to fire Jamie Milligan’s men in front.

Things hotted up after the break, with the home side doubling their lead on the hour from the penalty spot after substitute Danny Edwards was brought down. Olly Molloy stepped up to fire confidently home and make it 2-0.

Michael Potts (right) celebrates after opening the scoring against Prescot Cables (photo: Ruth Hornby)

But within five minutes, Prescot had halved the deficit, Jack Goodwin setting up John Murphy for a neat, first-time finish.

Then Molloy turned provider for Weaver in the 66th minute, and the two-goal cushion was restored.

If Milligan’s men thought their job was done for the night, however, they were quickly put straight as the visitors responded three minutes later when Walbank conceded a penalty, and Cables skipper James Foley scored.

Keeper Nick Michalski preserved Brig’s lead with a double save, to first keep out a Michael Carberry volley and then tip Murphy’s header away. He then denied Foley with another stop as Prescot searched for the goal that would give them a draw.

Instead, deep into time added on, Brig made the points safe as sub Billy Hasler-Cregg fired their fourth goal.