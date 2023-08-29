Their strikes came within 12 minutes of each other in the first half, before an own goal completed the scoring for Brig before the interval.

For Jamie Milligan’s side, it was their second league game in the space of just under two days, after their fixture at Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday was pushed back to a 4pm kick-off due to travel issues.

They had their first opening on 14 minutes, Danny Forbes hitting an effort over the bar after good work from Michael Potts in the Brig midfield.

Bamber Bridge defeated Workington (photo: Ruth Hornby)

Then, on 17 minutes, Benns clipped a through ball over the Workington defence towards Danny Edwards, who controlled it before forcing a fine save out of visiting stopper James Atkinson.

Benns would be heavily involved in Brig’s goal when it arrived on 25 minutes.

He received the ball in midfield before playing an inch-perfect through ball to Scarborough, who ran on to it and slotted his right-footed effort into the opposite corner from 12 yards.

Brig continued to pile on the pressure, and Potts was only denied a superb 25-yard curling strike by the outstretched fingertips of Atkinson.

But the visitors retained a threat of their own, and Kofi Moore got in behind only to see his six-yard shot well saved by James Pradic in the Brig goal.

Goal number two for the hosts arrived on 37 minutes, with Benns showing quick feet inside the area to work the ball onto his right foot before curling it into the opposite corner.

And the Brig faithful didn't have to wait long for a third goal to extend their advantage further. Adam Dodd's effort from a corner deflected off defender Rigg before going into the back of the net on 39 minutes.

Workington tried to respond in the second half, with Pradic doing well to close down the onrushing Moore and block the forward's shot.

Scarborough then almost grabbed his second on 68 minutes, forcing a good save out of Atkinson.

Brig had late opportunities to score a fourth goal, with substitute Mark Cullen narrowly unable to lift his chip over the goalkeeper, but Milligan's side saw out the remainder of the game to secure victory and a second home clean sheet in three games.