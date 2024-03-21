Bamber Bridge 3, Southport 1: Silverware beckons for Brig after semi-final win over Port

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Twenty-one minutes in a Macauley Wilson cross found Mark Cullen at the back post but the McMillan was equal to his attempt and tipped the ball around the post.

Danny Lloyd had a good chance for Southport in the 31st minute after he brought down a long ball well but couldn't keep his half-volley below the crossbar.

Southport opened the scoring two minutes before half-time. A Lloyd free kick found captain Adam Anson unmarked at the back post to head Southport into the lead going into half -time.

Macauley Wilson and Adam Dodd helped Brig to a 3-1 win over Southport (photo: Ruth Hornby)

Just six minutes into the second half, a low cross from Jack Baxter was met at the front post by Harry Scarborough whose finish was pinpoint and powerful drawing Brig level.

Brig almost led minutes later after a Danny Forbes bicycle kick fell to Cullen who drew a save from McMillan from point blank range.

In the 68th minute an Adam Dodd cross found Cullen who was again thwarted by McMillan his save broke to Callum Leigh who blasted home to give Brig the lead.

Progress for Brig was secured 13 minutes from time after a clever corner routine made its way to Captain Wilson whose bullet header saw Brig take a commanding lead and a spot in the final.

After the game Wilson said: “I think we deserved it over the 90 minutes. First half we dominated but it was a lack of concentration in the last few minutes and they scored.

"I think the lads were a bit deflated at half-time but the gaffer said we have got nothing to fear.

"We just showed what we could do in the opening 45 minutes, we were the better team.

"So we went out for the second half full of confidence and the scoreline after 90 minutes shows that.

"I am really proud of the lads."