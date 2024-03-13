Bamber Bridge 3, Atherton Collieries 1: ​Brig fight back to defeat Collieries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Atherton made a fast start to the match scoring in the fifth minute with the first shot of the game.

Enock Lusiama seemed to have got the ball stuck under his feet but managed to sneak it into the bottom left corner of the goal.

After the early set back Brig would go on to control the game, with their dominance coming to light in the 20th minute.

Jack Baxter slots home to make it 3-1 (photo: Ruth Hornby)

A moment of individual brilliance from Harry Scarborough as he found the back of a net with a finish from the tightest of angles crashing in off the post after magnificent solo run.

Three minutes later it could have been two more with Danny Edwards forcing Tom Donaghy into a smart save Atherton couldn’t clear their lines as Chris Churchman’s effort deflected narrowly wide of the post.

With the game starting to open up it was James Pradic’s turn to produce a spectacular save after Oli Putnam’s long-range effort looked to have deflected into the top left corner.

Pradic sprang into action to deny the attacker. The clearance broke to Scarborough who drove into the box at the other end before firing narrowly wide.

Brig continued to create chances first an Edwards cut back was narrowly out of reach of the stretching Mark Cullen and then an effort from distance by Michael Potts curled just wide of the top corner.

With neither team able to find the finishing touch they headed into the break level at one apiece.

The second half didn’t start as quickly as the first with Atherton creating a handful of half chances twice denied by the brave defending of Potts.

The half would burst into life in the 70th minute. Lewis Mansel broke down the right and delivered a dangerous cross.

Lusiama looked to take a touch but was not allowed as Sky Sinclair slid in stealing the ball from the attacker and stopping a certain goal.

One minute later Brig were ahead. A Callum Leigh corner was flicked on by Cullen to Churchman who was lurking at the back post, his side footed volley was just too powerful for Donaghy and crept over the goal-line.

Ten minutes from time Pradic was again called upon to first deny Mansell and then a Lusiama header to keep Brig ahead.

Brig almost made it three just two minutes from time after neat work from Adam Dodd down the left. He fizzed in a low cross to Simon Grand who couldn’t keep his effort down.