Bamber Bridge 2 Stafford Rangers 1: Brig extended home run thanks to Sinclair-Smith's double

Jamie Milligan’s side retained fifth position – and the final play-off place – in the table with the win.

They started the game brightly, with Danny Forbes seeing a headed effort saved by Cameron Belford on six minutes.

Three minutes later, the hosts were in front. Sinclair-Smith received the ball from 20 yards out, before unleashing a curling effort that took a small deflection on its way into the right corner of the net.

Fin Sinclair-Smith scored twice (photo: Ruth Hornby)

Stafford then had opportunities of their own to level the contest, with Luis Morrison-Derbyshire's 12-yard effort hitting a team-mate before going wide of the post.

Brig goalkeeper Felix Goddard, who returned to the club on loan from Blackburn Rovers earlier this week, was then called into action to parry away Kaiman Harrison's header from close range.

Brig almost doubled their lead shortly before half-time after Preston North End loanee Finlay Cross-Adair, making his debut, embarked on a run down the left flank, but hit the post from a tight angle with his shot.

After the interval, Stafford got the equaliser. From a corner, Morrison-Derbyshire tapped in from close range.

Brig had two opportunities to restore their advantage on 68 minutes. Isaac Sinclair fired an effort just past the post, and in the same passage of play, Matty Thomson then directed his shot over the bar.

But they had another chance to score a second goal on 70 minutes when Cross-Adair was brought down inside the box, with the referee awarding a penalty kick.

Sinclair-Smith stepped up and fired the ball into the left corner of the net for his second goal of the game.

Jamie Milligan's side then played through seven minutes of added time to maintain their advantage, and almost added a third when Cross-Adair ran through on goal following a heavy touch by the defender, before seeing his effort well saved.