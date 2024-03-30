Bamber Bridge 1, Gainsborough Trinity 3: Brig slump to third league defeat on the bounce
The visitors opened the scoring when Declan Howe headed home following a corner played to the back post after seven minutes.
It took strong challenges from Simon Grand and Macauley Wilson, alongside a smart save from James Pradic, to deny the visitors a second 25 minutes in as they looked to build on the opener. The pendulum then seemingly began to swing in the other direction just after the half hour mark as Jack Baxter fired Brig level.
Danny Forbes played the ball wide before Baxter’s ambitious effort took a deflection and looped over the head of Dylan Wharton in the visitors’ goal.
The visitors regained the lead on the hour-mark when right-back George Hornshaw found himself in space just outside the box, before firing across goal into Pradic’s bottom right corner.
Gainsborough’s sealed the victory when Lewis Butroid headed home at the back post in the first minute of added time.