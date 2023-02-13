Bamber Bridge 1, Gainsborough Trinity 1: Lescott ​Donovan delivers at the death to rescue a point

Jamie Milligan’s men could have slipped from third to sixth with their opponents at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Saturday, Gainsborough Trinity, leapfrogging above, if they had lost.

However a late Donovan Lescott header rescued a point for the home side after Trinity had taken the lead shortly after half-time.​

Both defences were well on top in a first half which saw Brig play some superb passing football.

Arron Skinner coming closest for the Lancashire side as he latched on to a delightful chipped ball into the box from Fin Sinclair-Smith on the right wing.

His first-time volley from five yards brought an instinctive reflex save from Trinity keeper Matt Yates.

The closest the visitors came was a 20-yard shot that flashed a yard or so wide.

The second half began with Trinity taking the lead immediately. A ball down the right was fed across goal and stabbed home by Curtis Dunrose.

Brig could and probably should have equalised just five minutes later, a ball from the right found the feet of Skinner some six yards out in front of goal, the Brig No.3 didn’t quite get the connection he wanted allowing Yates in goal to get something on it and take enough pace of the ball to then allow him to gather it in at the second attempt.

Luke Hutchinson in the Brig goal was then called into action diving low to make a fine save from a close range shot.

Rhys Turner then evaded two tackles on the left as he raced into the box then along the the byline before firing in a low shot, Yates in the Trinity goal parried the ball and it ran across the goal-line just needing a touch, before it was cleared.

With the clock showing 90 minutes, Brig attacked down the left. Skinner’s cross was deflected out for a corner.