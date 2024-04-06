Bamber Bridge 1, Ashton United 3: ​Bright start for Brig leads to nothing as Ashton take the win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​It was a positive start from Brig, with several quick passes between Lorenze Mullarkey-Matthews and Chris Churchman giving Callum Leigh an early opportunity seven minutes into proceedings, but his effort was struck just over the bar.

Brig goalkeeper James Pradic was called into action, making a fantastic reaction save from close range following a set piece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With under five minutes left to play in the first half the deadlock was broken when Brig’s Doumboya pinched the ball from Newton, 30-yards from goal before driving into the area and rounding Cooper to calmly slot home.

Brig boss Jamie Milligan watched another defeat for his team (photo: Ruth Hornby)

Ashton started the second half on the front foot and soon found an equaliser when Alex Byrne’s low cross found it's way into the net two minutes into the second half.

The visitors then took the lead on the hour mark when Jason Gilchrist found the back of the net following a low ball in. Moments after Jack Baxter saw his effort saved before Doumboya also had two strikes blocked.

The introduction of Danny Edwards soon after the goal meant Brig took a more attacking approach as the dying embers loomed, but despite the numbers in the forward areas and seeing more of the ball once again, Brig found it difficult to open up the backline.