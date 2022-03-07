Bamber Bridge 0, Buxton 4: Title contenders too strong for Brig

Jamie Milligan

The game started at a brisk pace in what was an open first 20 minutes. Isaac Sinclair’s driven cross was inches away from a Brig player making contact at the back post, whilst De Girolamo forced a good save from James Cottam for the visitors.

Jamie Milligan’s side came closest to opening the scoring on 25 minutes, when Sinclair’s effort struck the base of the post. From there, Buxton went on the break, and De Girolamo eventually squeezed the ball beyond Cottam from 12 yards.

The visitors went into the break with the advantage, and Brig were looking for a strong start to the second half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unfortunately for the hosts, Buxton doubled their lead on 47 minutes. A low cross found Warren Clarke, who intuitively flicked the ball into the corner of the net from close range.

The visitors then made the scores 3-0 just four minutes later. The ball was played out to De Girolamo on the left, who took a touch and fired his shot into the bottom corner.

Buxton continued to have the better chances as the match neared its conclusion, and Cottam saved well from substitute Mackenzie Heaney on 71 minutes.

It was another substitute who extended their lead further eight minutes later. Jason Gilchrist ran through on goal before showing composure to beat two defenders and fire the ball into the net.