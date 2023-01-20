Attacking duo Harry Scarborough and Fin Sinclair-Smith can fire Bamber Bridge to success this season

Trailing 2-0 at the interval on the artificial surface at Rossett Park, Brig appeared to have a mountain to climb in the second 45 minutes.

However, Harry Scarborough – back at the club on loan from Chorley – curled in a beauty from outside the area to halve the deficit on 53 minutes.

Seven minutes later, the visitors were in front thanks to two brilliant long-range efforts from Fin Sinclair-Smith.

Bamber Bridge striker Fin Sinclair-Smith (photo: Ruth Hornby)

It was a lead they held on to which now means they have are unbeaten in their past five league games – a run which has garnered four victories.

"It was great that the two strikers scored last weekend,” said Milligan. “It’s great to have Harry back from Chorley – Andy Preece has done us a great favour letting us have him back. "He makes it hard for defenders and is a really good kid.

"Fin gives you that quality, gets in behind teams – he’s been on fire lately and needs to keep that up.

"They were really good goals and to be fair, we could have scored two more belters which the keeper’s saved and one which just went wide.

"The boys played some really good football and I think we deserved to win.”

Brig are currently in fifth spot in the NPL Premier Division – the final play-off position.

And while there are teams bunching up behind them, they are only three points behind second-placed Hyde United with a game in hand.

There is a real opportunity for Milligan’s men to move further up the table with home games to come, starting with the visit of Morpeth Town at the weekend.

"We are looking to take maximum points but we’ve got two hard games coming up,” said Milligan.

"Morpeth are a really tough team to play against.

"But I think what is testament to our lads is that other teams are setting up to stop us playing.

"My lads are an absolute pleasure to coach. The effort they put in for the money that they earn, they really are a top set of lads.”

