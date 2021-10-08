Attacking duo Harry Cardwell and Connor Hall are vital to Chorley's fortunes

But the former Bolton Wanderers ace believes he is also beginning to strike up an understanding with new signing Jacob Blyth.

Hall’s formidable partnership with Cardwell was on e of the major reasons behind the club’s remarkable run to the fourth round of the FA Cup last season.

And just to illustrate how important they are to the Magpies’ cause, every one of Chorley’s three wins this season have come when both were in the starting XI.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Cardwell

However, the wins over Alfreton Town, Gloucester City and Chester City are the only games the pair have played together so far this season.

Both missed the start of the season through injury and Cardwell has not featured since the win over Chester due to an ankle problem.

Since then, Chorley have gone out of the FA Cup to Southport via a replay and were held to a 1-1 draw last weekend against Bradford Park Avenue at Victory Park.

In Cardwell’s place has come former Burton Albion and Macclesfield forward Blyth, who was on target against Southport in the cup.

Hall is a diminutive and nippy player who enjoys playing alongside a physical presence like both Cardwell and Blyth.

“I do like playing with Harry,” said Hall. “Obviously we played together last year and he provided a lot of the assists for my goals.

“We do work well together but obviously he has been out and Jacob has stepped in and he’s done pretty well in the games he’s played, coming in to a new team. I am more suited to a system where we have two up top.

“When we go long, I am quite good at gambling where the ball is going to go, whether that is from a flick-on or whether someone like Harry or Jacob are able to wrestle with the defenders.”

Having not featured for a number of weeks, Cardwell could be in contention for Chorley’s trip to Blyth Spartans in the National League North. The

Magpies currently lie in ninth spot in the table, just a point outside the play-offs with games in hand on the teams above them.

“Our priority at the start of the season was always the league,” said Hall. “It would have been nice to have another cup run but we can concentrate on the league.”