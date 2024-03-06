Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That defeat ended a six-game unbeaten run for the Dolly Blues in the Northern Premier League ahead of visits to Matlock Town on Saturday and Morpeth Town a week later.

Lancaster only trailed by one goal at half-time in Greater Manchester and had created numerous early chances.

Jamie Mellen was injured at Ashton, having returned to the starting line-up on Saturday Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

Looking to build on Saturday’s 1-0 home win over Basford United, the visitors forced Ashton keeper Paul Cooper into some saves before Kielen Adams gave the Robins the lead on 29 minutes.

The game got away from Lancaster after half-time as Ashton added three goals in 12 minutes.

James Hardy struck into the bottom right corner on 55 minutes, then added his second seven minutes later after Tom Stewart had saved from Adams.

It was a tough night for new keeper Stewart, who had impressed in keeping a clean sheet on his home debut at the weekend.

And he couldn’t prevent Jason Gilchrist making it four from Al Byrne’s cross to back-post

Ashton hit a post on 76 minutes after dispossessing Niall Cowperthwaite and completed the scoring four minutes later, when substitute Benny Couto drilled a low shot into the right corner.

Lancaster have slipped below Guiseley into seventh spot, three points outside the play-off zone but from three games more than fifth-placed Macclesfield.

To compound an unhappy night for the Dolly Blues, Jamie Mellen was forced off after 22 minutes to be replaced by Paul Jarvis.

Mellen had only returned to the starting line-up against Basford after injury, and Willcock has spoken of his plans for the versatile player after that match.

The Dolly Blues boss told the club’s media team: “I see Jamie playing further forward because he has the capabilities.

"He's a good footballer with a very good engine but he's not up to speed yet. His personality is infectious.”