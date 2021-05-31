As it happened, League Two play-off final: Morecambe 1-0 Newport County
Morecambe are just 90 minutes away from League One with only Newport County standing in their way.
LIVE: Morecambe vs Newport County
- Full Time: Morecambe 1-0 Newport County
Wembley!
It’s the biggest game of Morecambe’s season, a Wembley final separating them and League One.
TEAM NEWS
Newport line up
Adams keeping the faith
Derek Adams has kept the faith from the side that started the semi-final second leg against Tranmere.
There is one change on the bench however as John O’Sullivan comes into the squad.
Full team sheet
The players are out!
Warm ups done...
Morecambe have finished their warm up and have headed back down the tunnel.
Time to get their shirts on and come back out for the biggest game of the season, a final at Wembley!
A special tribute
It’s almost time!
Kick off!
We’re underway at Wembley!
Wide of the mark
Mendes Gomes receives the ball quickly from a free kick but slices across the ball and it’s off target.
Chance!
Newport send a long throw into the middle, Letheren came to punch but got there late.
Luckily the header from Bennett is just off target, with the keeper fortunate not to give away a penalty.
Half a chance for Morecambe
Mendes Gomes sends an inviting low cross into the area but no takers as it goes right through.
Newport come up the other end and have a corner.
Two chances defended by the Shrimps
Another long throw comes in from the Newport left, it drops to Labadie who is closed down before Sheehan lets go from the edge of the box but it’s comfortable for Letheren.
Morecambe corner
King is out to punch away from Stockton.