Arsenal appoint Unai Emery as head coach

Arsenal have appointed Unai Emery as their new head coach.

The 46-year-old Spaniard succeeds Arsene Wenger who left the Emirates Stadium earlier this month after 22 years in charge of the Gunners.

Emery led Sevilla to three successive Europa League triumphs and was until recently coach at Paris St Germain.

He has also coached Lorca Deportiva, Almeria, Valencia and Spartak Moscow.

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis said: "Unai has an outstanding track record of success throughout his career, has developed some of the best young talent in Europe and plays an exciting, progressive style of football that fits Arsenal perfectly.

"His hard-working and passionate approach and his sense of values on and off the pitch make him the ideal person to take us forward.

“We conducted a confidential, wide-ranging and rigorous search involving extensive background references, data and video analysis, and personal meetings with all the candidates we shortlisted.

"All were interested in the position and we were unanimous in our choice of Unai to drive the next chapter of our history."