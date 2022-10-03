Dave Bradshaw was officiating the clash between Platt Bridge and Wigan Rose when he brandished a red card to one of the Platt Bridge players.

What followed is understood to have seen Bradshaw sustain a broken nose, four broken ribs, a dislocated shoulder, a broken collarbone, concussion and whiplash.

Dave Bradshaw

He was admitted to hospital but has since been released.

Platt Bridge immediately confirmed the player in question has already left the club.

And Greater Manchester Police have been swift to make an arrest after investigating.

“A 24-year-old man has today (Wednesday 5 October 2022) been arrested on suspicion of the serious assault of a football referee following the Platt Bridge v Wigan Rose Remembrance Cup game on Sunday 2 October 2022,” read a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee Dave Bradshaw is helped by onlookers

"As a result, the victim sustained serious injuries, resulting in him requiring hospital treatment.

"Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector John Davies, said: ‘This is a serious assault in which the victim sustained significant, but not life-threatening, injuries.

“’GMP takes assaults such as this extremely seriously and we will be supporting the victim as the investigation progresses, to ensure his wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“’We are asking if anyone has any images or videos of the incident that took place at the football pitches in Platt Bridge on Sunday, to get in touch with us.

“’You can contact us on 0161 856 7094 quoting reference number 2490-021022, 101 or through the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.’”

Bradshaw, from Whelley, is recovering at home after his ordeal.

"I'll survive," he posted on social media. "Thanks for all the nice messages I've received. Up the refs"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Platt Bridge FC tweeted: "We as a club do not condone any violence towards anyone in the football community.

"We are ashamed of what has happened, and the player is no longer playing with our team going forward.

"We as a team hope we can build our reputation back to what we have worked so hard for."

A further message confirmed: "We have spoken to the ref and apologised."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradshaw later added: "Hi all, been a very traumatic 12 hours, thanks for all the kind words.

"I've sustained substantial injuries but I'll survive.

"My confidence has been smashed to bits but please, because of one person, don't tarnish the club with the same brush.

"The club is doing great things for the community. Up the refs"

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident quickly came to the attention of the 'Refsupportuk' Twitter account, who called for the authorities to not be 'waiting for a match official to be murdered' to address the growing problem of abuse of match officials.

"When The FA say #EnoughIsEnough what exactly do they mean?" a tweet read. "Does anyone really know?

"We really do feel that the time is here to ask the @fa to state clearly what their plan is for more protection for referees.

"Ref needs to know the FA actually do care and will support refs taking a week or two of action and stop refereeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The FA need to state clearly the date of the body cam pilot and what leagues are delivering them.

"They need to support a points deduction for teams found guilty or ref abuse and assaults.

"They need to show they are not waiting for a match official to be murdered but they introduce strong measures and a body cam trial.

"The time is now to show that they mean why they say 'enough is really enough'."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FA also released a statement saying the incident would be dealt with ‘as a matter of urgency’.

It read: “We are aware of incidents of assault on a match official and a player during matches played this weekend in Lancashire.

"We have been very clear that all forms of anti-social behaviour, abuse and assaults on match officials and participants are completely unacceptable and we will not tolerate this in the game.