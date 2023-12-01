Another win for Lancaster City would be Grand for Simon

Caretaker assistant manager Simon Grand was proud of his Lancaster City players after the team picked up their first win since the departure of previous boss Mark Fell.

​The Dolly Blues defeated Whitby Town 2-1 at Giant Axe in the NPL Premier Division much to the delight of interim boss Andrew Teague and Grand, who featured in the game in the centre of defence.

"I could not be more proud of the boys,” said Grand. “They were absolutely fantastic. We pulled a couple of them before the game and asked them to do certain things.

"It’s great to see them go out and do what we asked and it work.”

This weekend, they head to Matlock Town and Grand added: “They are flying high and so we will do our homework in terms of how we set up.”

Elsewhere, in the division below, Clitheroe are away to Runcorn Linnets.