Another crunch clash at the bottom awaits Bamber Bridge

​Bamber Bridge have given themselves a boost in their fight to stave-off relegation in the NPL Premier Division.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​A goal from Robbie Cleary in the 33rd minute was enough for Brig to beat fellow strugglers Basford United at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Saturday.

The result, following on from the previous weekend’s 1-0 win over second-bottom Mickleover, means Jamie Milligan’s men have moved out of the bottom four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the crucial win over Basford, Milligan told the club’s media: “I thought we deserved it

Brig goalscorer Robbie Cleary (photo: Ruth Hornby)

"I thought the lads worked their socks off for the whole game.

"Defensively, I thought we were bang on as a team and we did look comfortable all the way from the top two, who impressed all the way through, the midfield I thought were excellent.”

This evening, Brig face another team down at the wrong end of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Workington head to Irongate on the same number of points as Brig but one place below in the table.

He added: "I think we are right next to each other in the table so it’s going to be a tough game. They do have quality in their team but we’ve just got to keep doing what we have been doing these past two games.”

Tonight’s fixtures: NPL Premier Division – Lancaster City v Prescot Cables; NPL West Division – Vauxhall Motors v Clitheroe; NWC Premier Division – Charnock Richard v Abbey Hey, Longridge Town v Padiham.