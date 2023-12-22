Andy Teague is happy to remain at the helm at Lancaster, while Brig head to Bradford Park Avenue
It's a month since the defenders stepped into the breach as caretaker bosses following Mark Fell's exit and they made it seven points from a possible nine in the Northern Premier League with Saturday's 4-2 victory at Stafford Rangers.
Teague, pictured, continues to enjoy his interim role and is happy stay in charge for this weekend’s home game against fourth-placed Worksop Town.
He said: “The first half was fantastic. We played really good stuff and could have scored five or six. “We get in great areas and will always create chances. I thought we were excellent going forward.”
Elsewhere in the NPL Premier Division, Bamber Bridge travel to Bradford Park Avenue while Clitheroe head to City of Liverpool in the division below.
Other fixtures: Chadderton v Kendal, Charnock Richard v Glossop NE, Longridge v Pilkington.