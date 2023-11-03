Forgotten Preston North End flop from 2000s lands manager job in Finland

A former Preston North End, Bristol City and Sheffield United striker has got an interesting managerial job abroad.

Remember this former Preston North End striker? He's got a new job.

If you’ve been supporting Preston North End since the early 2000s, you’ll have seen countless players turn out at Deepdale, with some more memorable than others.

It was a period in the clubs history that they challenged for promotion to the Premier League, but also diced with the prospect of relegation from the Championship with some lowly finishes.

Back in 2004, Craig Brown signed Northern Irish striker Andy Smith for an undisclosed fee, believed to have been £130,000 after hijacking MK Dons attempts to sign him. North End's efforts to sign him didn’t pay off however and he had a far from memorable spell, and departed the club in 2007 having failed to score a goal. For those with an interest in what former players are up to these days, the 18-time Northern Ireland international has recently got a managers job in Finland.

The 43-year-old has been appointed as the new manager of Finnish side Haka, in what is his second job in management. He was in charge of Slovakian outfit FK Dubnica for a brief spell, and now after 13 months out of the game, he's back in the dugout, and this time in a different country.

Commenting on his appointment, Smith said to Veikkausliiga: “This is for me, like any coach, an opportunity to develop the players and myself both as a coach and as a person.

“I have managed to coach in different countries. It’s been great, I’ve learned a lot and I want to develop further, says Smith.”

Smith's playing career lasted 16-years and the highest profile of clubs he played for was North End, Sheffield United, Bristol City and Motherwell. His career was mainly spent in his native Northern Ireland, where he had a successful spell with Glentoran and Portadown.