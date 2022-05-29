Andy Preece takes the reins at Chorley

Preece succeeds Jamie Vermiglio as boss, following the latter’s decision to step down last week.

Vermiglio has since taken the manager’s job at NPL Premier Division champions Buxton, who have been promoted to the National League North and will be one of Chorley’s rivals for promotion next season.

Preece joined the Magpies in 2018 as part of Vermiglio’s backroom staff and a year later took on the role of director of football at the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Magpies boss Andy Preece (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

After a playing career which included spells with Wrexham, Stockport, Crystal Palace, Blackpool, Bury and Carlisle United, among others, the 55-year-old went on to manage Bury, Worcester City, Northwich Victoria, Airbus UK Broughton and Southport.

Preece holds the prestigious UEFA Pro Licence coaching qualification, and in a statement, Chorley said he has had a heavy influence on the on-the-field set-up across the entire football club.

He is only the Magpies’ fourth boss in 12 years and takes over a side which qualified for the play-offs last season, only to fall at the first hurdle, losing to York City.

Preece said: “I’m delighted to have taken on the role and it feels great to be back in the hot-seat.

"Having been with the club for the last four years I know the place inside out and I can’t wait for the season to start.

"We’ve once again got a very talented group of players and our aim, as always, will be challenging at the top end of the league for promotion.”

Magpies chairman Ken Wright said: “It was a no-brainer to offer the job to Andy.